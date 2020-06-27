Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NCC Group PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NCC Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCCGF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. NCC Group has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.