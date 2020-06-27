Jaywing (LON:JWNG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Jaywing PLC (LON:JWNG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.38. Jaywing shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 100,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.65.

Jaywing Company Profile (LON:JWNG)

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency Services, and Media & Analysis. It offers marketing agency, data science consultancy, and technology services. The company also provides media planning and buying; data services and consultancy; agency services; search engine optimization; Website design and build; direct marketing; online marketing and media; product development; social communication; and online PR services.

