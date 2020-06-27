ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.18

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as low as $8.84. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 10,235 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

