iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $33,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16,579.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 400,066 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,401,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

BATS:IYZ opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.