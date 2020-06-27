iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 260.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2,680.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $156.15 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

