Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 427.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $135.99 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.