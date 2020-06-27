Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $8,857,697.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,740,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Inphi by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after buying an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after buying an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,423,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after buying an additional 512,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Inphi by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after buying an additional 892,417 shares in the last quarter.

IPHI stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. Inphi has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. Inphi’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

