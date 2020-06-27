Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $1.95. Image Scan shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 359,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Image Scan (LON:IGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 0.13 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Image Scan Holdings plc designs, manufactures, and supplies portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

