HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.85

Shares of HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.42. HYPERA S A/S shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 76,862 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised HYPERA S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. HYPERA S A/S had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $184.06 million for the quarter.

HYPERA S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

