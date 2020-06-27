Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBM. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at C$3.84 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.