Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Hubbell worth $36,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,250,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $119.95 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

