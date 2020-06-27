Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,739 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Hubbell worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hubbell by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.