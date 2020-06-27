Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.
NASDAQ HOLX opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.96.
In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
