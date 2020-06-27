Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCHDF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

HCHDF stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

