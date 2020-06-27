Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading 20% Higher

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 791,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 360,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

