HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.82

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $3.88. HENDERSON LD DE/S shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 80,384 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLDCY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

