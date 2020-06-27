Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $182.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

