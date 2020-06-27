Head to Head Comparison: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & Verisk Analytics (NYSE:VRSK)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Autohome has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Autohome and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 37.63% 24.27% 18.34% Verisk Analytics 18.23% 34.93% 11.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Autohome pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verisk Analytics pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Autohome is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.21 billion 7.40 $459.65 million $4.10 18.50 Verisk Analytics $2.61 billion 10.34 $449.90 million $4.38 37.95

Autohome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verisk Analytics. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Autohome and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 1 5 4 0 2.30 Verisk Analytics 1 6 7 0 2.43

Autohome presently has a consensus target price of $92.97, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $165.85, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

