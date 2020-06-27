HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE GAU opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.83. GalianoGoldInc . has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Analysts expect that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

