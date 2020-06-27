Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.39.

Shares of HAS opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

