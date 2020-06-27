Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.39.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 144,094 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.