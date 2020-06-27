Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of HOG opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

