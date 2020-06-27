Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hammerson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Hammerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Hammerson from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.