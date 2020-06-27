Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Halliburton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $11.93 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

