Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.09

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.09 and traded as low as $21.05. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

