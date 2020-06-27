Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $619.64

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $619.64 and traded as low as $580.00. Gresham House shares last traded at $580.00, with a volume of 9,531 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 619.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 605.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.