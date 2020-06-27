GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Coverage Initiated at Bradesco Corretora

Equities research analysts at Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded GeoPark from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight Capital raised GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The company has a market cap of $579.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.42.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 61.54% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $133.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 5,882,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after buying an additional 1,148,898 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 460,545 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,069,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.