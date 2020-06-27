Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,698,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $19,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 284,924 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 911,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,150,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of STAY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

