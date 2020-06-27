Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $5.44. Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 282,173 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGZPY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Gazprom PAO (EDR) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.81 billion during the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 19.79%.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

