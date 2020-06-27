Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,019,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in GAP by 2,279.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,059,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in GAP by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,615 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

