Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Galenfeha Inc (OTCMKTS:GLFH)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Galenfeha shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 575 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Galenfeha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLFH)

Galenfeha, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on developing technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles; and exploring investments in private and public sectors. Previously, the company provided engineering services and alternative power products primarily to natural gas producers and various industries in Texas and Louisiana.

