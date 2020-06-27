Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.24

Galantas Gold Corp (LON:GAL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.55. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 9,421 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

