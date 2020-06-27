Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) and Heritage Commerce (OTCMKTS:HTBK) Critical Contrast

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Heritage Commerce pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Heritage Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $57.50 million 1.99 $6.13 million N/A N/A Heritage Commerce $152.90 million 2.79 $40.46 million $1.07 6.68

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 9.93% 5.12% 0.49% Heritage Commerce 18.73% 8.94% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Commerce 0 0 4 0 3.00

Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.51%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Franklin Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company provides its banking products and services through 14 full service branch offices in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Benito. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

