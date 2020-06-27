Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Flowr has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

