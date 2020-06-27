First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.53

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.53 and last traded at $172.68, with a volume of 455300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.10.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,176,000 after buying an additional 149,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth $29,570,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 52,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.