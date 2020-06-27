First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.59

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $12.85. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 782,764 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -34.68.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

