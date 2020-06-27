First Farmers & Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.43

First Farmers & Merchants Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and traded as low as $31.00. First Farmers & Merchants shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00.

About First Farmers & Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

