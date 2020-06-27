First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.01 Million

Equities analysts expect First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) to announce sales of $46.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the highest is $46.12 million. First Bancshares posted sales of $37.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $182.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.20 million to $183.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $185.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $186.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Bancshares.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBMS. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens raised shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

FBMS opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 55.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

