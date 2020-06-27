Financial Partners Group Inc Has $6.50 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 913.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,497 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

