Financial Contrast: Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) vs. Burlington Stores (OTCMKTS:BURL)

Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lojas Renner and Burlington Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores $7.29 billion 1.85 $465.12 million $7.41 27.60

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Lojas Renner.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lojas Renner and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores 0.83% 26.65% 1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lojas Renner and Burlington Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lojas Renner 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burlington Stores 0 6 19 0 2.76

Burlington Stores has a consensus target price of $232.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Burlington Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Lojas Renner.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Lojas Renner on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil. The company operates through Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics, and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen. The company also engages in the intermediation of financial services, granting of personal borrowings, and financing of purchases and insurance. As of March 31, 2018, it owned and operated 326 Renner stores, 85 Youcom units, and 98 Camicado stores. Lojas Renner S.A. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 661 stores under the Burlington Stores name; 2 Cohoes Fashions stores; 2 Super Baby Depot stores; 9 MJM Designer Shoes stores; and 1 online store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

