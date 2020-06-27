Financial Comparison: Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) & Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

99.4% of Hilton Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hilton Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hilton Hotels and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Hotels 1 12 6 0 2.26 Twin River Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $85.59, suggesting a potential upside of 20.28%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Hilton Hotels’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hilton Hotels is more favorable than Twin River Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

Hilton Hotels has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin River Worldwide has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Hotels and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Hotels 8.08% -276.10% 7.24% Twin River Worldwide 5.60% 16.64% 3.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hilton Hotels and Twin River Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Hotels $9.45 billion 2.09 $881.00 million $3.90 18.25 Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million 1.25 $55.13 million $1.81 11.88

Hilton Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hilton Hotels beats Twin River Worldwide on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands. It operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of March 29, 2019, the company had approximately 5,600 properties with approximately 913,000 rooms in 113 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.