FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FERROVIAL S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get FERROVIAL S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.