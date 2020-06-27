Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.