FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FARO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

FARO stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.51.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

