FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
FARO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.
FARO stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.51.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.