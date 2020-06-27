Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.99.

NYSE FTCH opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.85. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farfetch by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Farfetch by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Farfetch by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Farfetch by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

