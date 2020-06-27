FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $323.95 and last traded at $322.49, with a volume of 188648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.21.

The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,105,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $441,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 19,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.58 and its 200-day moving average is $278.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.