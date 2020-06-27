Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $216.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.27. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $245.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $671.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,953,216 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.