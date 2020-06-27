Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $216.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $245.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,953,216. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

