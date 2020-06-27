Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,286 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,288 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $160,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,486,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

