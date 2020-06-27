Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eventbrite by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

EB stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.54. Eventbrite Inc has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.